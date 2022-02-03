Barrie Colts host Kingston Frontenacs with 500 fans in attendance
The Barrie Colts will be cheered on by 500 fans in the stands when they host the Kingston Frontenacs on Thursday evening at the Sadlon Arena.
On Monday, the province lifted some restrictions on indoor venues, including arenas, allowing half capacity or up to 500 people.
"Grab your popcorn and beverages, the show is starting soon," the Colts posted to social media.
The Colts have been on a bit of a roll lately, and two of the team's players have been honoured by the Ontario Hockey League.
Captain Brandt Clarke was named Defenceman of the Month after collecting 17 points in 11 games in January.
And goaltender Mack Guzda, 21, was named Goaltender of the Month for the second straight month.
Guzda won five games, including a shutout last month.
The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
