Barrie Colts host weekend development camp

The Barrie Colts wrapped up their weekend development camp.

The camp was an opportunity for rookies to play with some of their new teammates ahead of the 2022-2023 season.

Barrie Colts' first-round pick Cole Beaudoin netted a goal during the two-day camp.

"I felt I played good, got a goal, played well defensively, moved the puck to my teammates," Beaudoin says. "A lot of these guys are good out there, so it was good to move the puck and play with new guys."