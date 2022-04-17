Barrie Colts ice Niagara to clinch a spot in the playoffs

The morale was high in Niagara on Saturday night as the Barrie Colts skated their way into the playoffs.

The team completed their regular season with a final finish of 6-3 against the Niagara Icedogs.

Marty Williamson, General Manager and Coach for the Barrie Colts, says the much-needed win capped off a seven-game losing streak.

"We leaked some oil coming down the stretch here," Williamson says. "We hit a rough little stretch right at the end, and to get the win, get a couple days off and then get prepared for a real tough first round."

The Colts will now begin training to prepare for the first round of a best-of-seven playoff series against the Mississauga Steelheads.

"We're hopefully going to get a little healthier for the first round than we have been for the last couple of weeks and get a couple of guys back, and that obviously gives us some good inspiration," Williamson says.

After two years of pandemic-impacted games, the Colts were able to play 68 games this season.

Williamson says players were thrilled to have fans back in the stands.

"These are young guys who love playing hockey, so for them to get back and get playing was the first step. To get the fans back was just the icing on the cake," he says. "They really enjoy the excitement in the arenas."

The Colts will face the Steelheads for game one on Friday night.