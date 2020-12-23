The province-wide lockdown has delayed the start of the Barrie Colts season.

Training camps were scheduled to begin in early January, with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season starting on Feb. 4, but those plans have been paused.

In a press release Wednesday, the OHL stated, "We know that this is difficult news for many of our players, fans, billets, parents, staff and teams. However, the restrictions both provincially in Ontario, as well as nationally, with regards to cross-border travel have informed our decision."

The OHL says it is working with the province and health officials on a revised schedule that would develop into a shortened season.

"This year has been incredibly difficult for so many people and so many businesses. Back in the fall, we were quite confident that we would be back on the ice playing in front of our fans in February. But given the situation with the government announcing the province going into the grey zone, it's just not possible," said Colts co-owner Jim Payetta.

The city announced the Sadlon Arena, home of the Barrie Colts, would be closed during the 28-day shutdown.

The OHL says safety is its top priority, and it is committed to starting the season when it's deemed safe to do so.