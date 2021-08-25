Barrie Colts seek homes to house its players this season

As the Barrie Colts gear up to start a brand new season, many are looking for a home away from home this fall.

With a vast majority of the players too young to live on their own, Billet Homes are a way to provide Colts players safe, temporary housing during the OHL season.

"It's an extremely important program that every OHL team has. We're so fortunate here in Barrie to have outstanding billets," says Marty Williamson, Barrie Colts general manager.

For many of these players, it will be their first time away from their families.

"A lot of these guys are moving at 16 years old, and they're leaving home," Williamson says. "To go into a comfortable billet just means so much, first of all, peace of mind for the mom."

To be eligible, the residing home would be close to the Sadlon Arena or a high school that the player is attending. Players must have their own room, a desk to complete their schoolwork and a parking spot for their car, if applicable. Additionally, part of the commitment is to cook healthy, nutritious meals for the young athlete.

The Barrie Colts team would cover some living costs and provide each billet household with two seasons tickets.

Adults interested in applying to be a Billet Home must undergo a voluntary criminal background check and have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

While the responsibility is significant, Williamson adds that billet homes build lasting relationships.

"After the years, it's so funny to watch the four people—usually the billet parents and the real parents—sitting watching the son and billet son playing on the ice," he says.

Currently, the team has 15 billet homes but is looking to add five more.

Anyone interested in applying to become a billet home is encouraged to reach out via email or call (416) 580-0057.