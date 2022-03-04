Colts snap 3-game slide with win over Frontenacs

The Barrie Colts snapped their three-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs Thursday night.

Colts’ forward Evan Vierling led the way with two goals, including the game-winner. He now has 14 goals on the season and 34 points.

His first career #OHL goal! ��



Zach Wigle (@WigleZach) is making the most of his opportunity, tallying his first goal in a @OHLBarrieColts uniform to give the Colts a 3-2 lead against the Fronts��️ pic.twitter.com/0HTlXfq8Qs

It was a big night for Colts’ rookie Zach Wigle who scored his first Ontario Hockey League (OHL) career goal.

Colts’ defensemen Connor Punnet also scored in the win with his second goal of the year.

Anthony Tabak added two helpers in the Colts’ win, while Chris Grisola also had an assist.

The Frontenacs got goals from Jordan Frasca, Francesco Arcuri and Martin Chromiak.

Colts’ Mack Guzda was in net and stopped 28-of-31 shots.

The Colts are back at is Saturday when they host the Oshawa Generals. Game time is 7:30 p.m.