Barrie Colts try to stave off elimination against Mississauga Steelheads

The Barrie Colts play their biggest game of the year Monday as they look to avoid elimination in their series against the Mississauga Steelheads.

Game 6 takes place in Barrie after Saturday’s 4-1 loss in Mississauga. The Colts are down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Steelheads got goals from four different players on Saturday– Jake Uberti, James Hardie, Zakary Lavoie and Chas Sharpe.

Evan Brand, Kasper Larsen, Luke Misa and Hardie added helpers in the win.

Declan McDonnell scored the Colts’ loan goal. Anthony Tabak added the assist.

Mack Guzda was back in net after missing the past two games to injury. He stopped 32-of-35 shots.

Roman Basran stopped 18-of-19 shots for the Steelheads.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. inside Sadlon Arena.