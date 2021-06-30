Barrie Colts will hit the ice Oct. 7 after 19 month hiatus

After a 19 month hiatus, OHL hockey returns to Barrie on Oct. 7, if all goes according to plan.

The Barrie Colts will face off off against the Niagara IceDogs for the home opener.

The Colts released their full 2021-2022 schedule, including 34 games at home that begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The team is hoping to be one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference, a two day draft on June 5 rounded out the team.

The pandemic halted the season in March of 2020 and forced the cancellation of the 2020-2021 season.

The Colts will also be announcing a new GM and Head Coach before the season begins.

Long-time GM Jason Ford announced he was leaving the team on June 23.

This will be their first season without well-loved and respected Head Coach Dale Hawerchuk. The legendary Hall of Famer died after a courageous battle with cancer in August 2020.

Hawechuk's legacy will carry on as the Colts are working with the City of Barrie on events to honour him and his contribution to the community, franchise and hockey. Those dates are still to be released.