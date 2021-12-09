Barrie community reports rash of vehicle break-ins

Police urge Barrie residents to make sure to lock their vehicles after a rash of car break-ins throughout the city, many caught on camera.

Jason Boutot said he and his neighbour had their vehicles broken into recently, and security footage captured it all.

"He went through my neighbour's car, then he went through mine, and then I don't see him - like he goes off-camera," the Barrie man said.

Boutot said the man appeared to check the doors of every vehicle in the area, walking up and down driveways.

Benjamin Lewis said someone also stole personal items from his unlocked vehicle on Drury Lane Tuesday morning.

"I know I shouldn't have left my wallet in my car, and my car unlocked, but it is my car, you know? I should be able to leave something in my car and feel safe that when I return, my things are going to be in my car," Lewis said.

But police say otherwise.

Vehicle break-ins are a year-round event. However, police say thieves will typically move on if the vehicle is locked.

Barrie police communications coordinator, Peter Leon, said it's best to report these incidents.

"If police know what is going on in a specific neighbourhood, we can direct our patrols accordingly. We can have our officers, especially working night shift, and that's when the majority of these calls come in. We can have officers in that area," Leon added.

"I'm more concerned about identity theft," noted Lewis. "It's pretty much all you need to get anything, so I'm kind of concerned about that."

Police note that vehicle break-ins don't only happen in your driveway, parking lots are also targeted for these types of thefts.