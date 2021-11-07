Barrie council cracking down on noisy vehicles

City council is set to give final approval to a motion tackling what one councillor calls one of the top issues he hears about.

Last week council gave initial approval to a motion brought forward by Ward 2 councillor Keenan Aylwin, asking local police to enhance enforcement of noise complaints, in particular those caused by vehicles.

"Noisy vehicles are probably the number one complaint I get from residents in Ward 2, and especially along Lakeshore Drive, the noise issue with vehicles is pretty bad," Aylwin tells CTV News. "So we're hoping to send the message that excessively noisy vehicles aren't okay, it's not impressive, it doesn't make you look cool, and it actually has a real effect on people's quality of life."

Council is also hoping to collect data from police's 'Project Wake Up Call,' which was initiative police ran on a short-term basis. Aylwin says the data could be used to decide where targeted enforcement could be helpful.

While he's hopeful enhanced police enforcement will help, Aylwin says council needs to consider other, long-term solutions as well.

"So reducing speed limits can have an impact on noise levels, electrifying vehicles, that reduces the noise levels," says Aylwin. "So we need to think of creative solutions because this isn't an easy problem to solve, but it's an issue that a lot of people care about and are annoyed about."

Aylwin says he'd also like council to pressure the province to develop new regulations to crack down on modified mufflers and regulate the auto sector.