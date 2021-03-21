Barrie city councillors are expected to give final approval to revive two programs to help businesses through the pandemic when they meet Monday.

The Patios Everywhere Program allows businesses to set up temporary patios on city property. Earlier this month, council gave initial approval to re-starting the program on April 1, two weeks sooner than first proposed.

City staff recommended waiving fees associated with the patios.

Nine temporary patios were set up last year as restaurants and cafes looked to expand capacity and offer diners safer options during the pandemic.

The city would require the patios to be packed up if the forecast calls for 10 cm of snow or more through Nov. 30.

Councillors could also bring back Businessese in the Park, introduced as a pilot at the end of last summer.

The idea is to give businesses that can't operate at full capacity indoors a chance to make money outside with events like outdoor yoga study or art classes.

Initially offered at Meridian Place and the Kiwanis Pavillion, councillors will consider adding Sunnidale Park to the list of available spaces.