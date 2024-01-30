Barrie council to reopen conversation on fireworks restrictions

No matter the time of year, the discharging of fireworks can always stir up debate, and now one Barrie councillor wants those conversations to come to city hall.

Councillor Ann-Marie Kungl says concerns surrounding the use of fireworks in residential neighbourhoods have consistently ranked as one of the most common she hears from those in her ward.

"Every holiday, usually you get a phone call, or several, around concerns," Kungl said to CTV News. "We want to bring a conversation back to our finance committee to open it up to make sure that if we're going to make further restrictions or consider restrictions on fireworks, we actually have a good response from the public.

On Wednesday, during the Finance and Responsible Governance Committee's sitting, Kungl will call on staff to reach out to the public to gather feedback on the current fireworks bylaws in place.

Back in 2021, Kungl helped lead the charge to update the city's policies on fireworks, limiting their use in residential neighbourhoods to just five holidays:

Victoria Day

Canada Day

New Years Day

Chinese New Years

Diwali

Amongst the frequent concerns brought to her attention surrounding the implications of fireworks include pet wellness and PTSD reactions from local veterans.

"I haven't really had anyone contact me saying you know we want more permissions, other than groups to say your bylaws as they are aren't fair to other cultures, so how do we open that up from an equity, diversity and inclusion perspective," Kungl said.

Kungl said the public outreach could be done through an online survey if her calls move ahead. At that point, it would advance through different council levels before being officially commissioned.

Through the process, Kungl hopes to learn about potential alternatives to fireworks altogether and determine any potential feasibility.

"There's some really interesting use of technology, so drones and light shows, that…might be more cost-effective, might give people a whole different experience and actually might actually see some benefits I'm interested in around environmental impact," Kungl said.

The Finance and Responsible Governance Committee will meet on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.