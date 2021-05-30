Barrie councillor calls for reduced speed limit on Lakeshore Drive

Barrie motorists may have to slow down along the waterfront if the city's downtown councillor has his way.

Ward 2 councillor Keenan Aylwin recently brought forth a motion to council to reduce the speed limit on a portion of Lakeshore Drive to 30 kilometres an hour from its current 50 kilometres an hour cap.

"I can tell you that the number one complaint I receive from people living in and around this area is around traffic; not only speed but noise issues caused by traffic," Aylwin tells CTV News.

Aylwin is arguing that the switch would improve safety along the busy stretch of road and reduce noise levels for residents of nearby condo buildings.

"Noise from vehicles, it's not a pleasant thing to be around, and some people like to drive the waterfront just to show off their noisy vehicles, and that's unacceptable," Aylwin says. "So we want to send the message that Lakeshore Drive is not the place to come with your modified muffler or motorcycle."

The councillor says nearby Bradford Street should be used as a primary route for getting through the city's downtown core, leaving Lakeshore Drive to be used by people who are coming to use waterfront amenities.

If approved, the speed limit would be 30 kilometres an hour between Simcoe Street and Tiffin Street.

"We know that a lower speed limit not only improves traffic safety, improves speeding issues, but it can reduce the noise levels as well, and that's something residents along Lakeshore Drive have been calling for, for years," Aylwin says. "So it's time that we take this step, listen to the public, listen to the evidence, and I'm hopeful that council will do so."

The motion was first brought up at council's virtual May 25 meeting but was deferred to June 7.