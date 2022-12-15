Barrie councillors approve committee changes at final meeting of 2022

As Barrie councillors met for the final time of 2022, they approved numerous changes that will see the structure of things very different upon their return.

At Wednesday's meeting councillors approved Mayor Nuttall's request to redevelop various reference committees. The mayor says he asked for the changes to better align with the strategic goals outlined by this council earlier this month.

"So by creating this structure I think that we’re making it easier to achieve those goals and we’re also making it easier to make it a transparent process," Nuttall said to CTV News. "People are able to see what’s going on, they are able to understand what’s happening and when you have transparency you also have accountability and that is the goal throughout our four year term."

The city currently has two reference councils. Under the new changes there will be four:

Affordability

Infrastructure & Community Investment

Finance & Responsible Governance

Community Safety

Under the changes, the current planning committee will be dissolved and instead fall under the purview of the new affordability committee.

Councillors were also brief Wednesday on the mayor's request to have city staff develop a report on creating a registry for lobbyists in the city. As Barrie continues to grow, the mayor says increased transparency is a key priority.

"I think that the City of Barrie is an incredibly large city now and the corporation of the City of Barrie makes decisions that have very far-reaching compromises," Nuttall says. "So as you get bigger and there’s more players at the table trying to influence the outcome of policy creation, I think it’s important that the people of Barrie understand who those folks are."

Representatives from the County of Simcoe delivered a presentation at Wednesday night's meeting, updating councillors on supports for the more than 700 homeless people across Simcoe County as of early 2022.

A temporary modular shelter located on the old OPP property on Rose Street is expected to open by Friday, county officials told councillors Wednesday.

Council will meet next in January 2023. Nuttall says by then the new committees will start meeting, with attention quickly turning to creating the next year's budget.