Barrie couple plans to buy tv and king-size bed with lottery win

A Barrie couple says they plan to purchase a new television and a king-size bed to celebrate after matching six of seven Encore numbers in exact order with Lotto Max.

Maria Caetano and Joao Gomes De Almeida regularly play the lottery and were surprised by their first big win.

"While checking my ticket on the OLG App, I noticed the sound was different than usual," Maria shared.

The married couple won $100,000 in the Nov. 22 draw with the ticket they purchased at KFF Smoke & Gift on Essa Road in Barrie.

They said they shared the news of their win with their children.

"We kept verifying the ticket together because we couldn't believe our eyes," Joao said.

They plan to celebrate with a family dinner.

"My heart is so happy," concluded Joao.