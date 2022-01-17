Barrie couple wins $100,000 lottery prize
A Barrie couple is still trying to process their luck after winning $100,000 with their Lotto Max Encore numbers.
"It still doesn't feel real," said Penney Bailey.
Rodney and Penney Bailey found out they won with the Dec. 24, 2021, Lotto Max draw while checking their ticket at the store.
"I scanned my ticket using the Ticket Checker and saw 'Big Winner' appear on the screen with a bunch of zeroes," Rodney said while picking up his winnings from the OLG Toronto Prize Centre.
He said he signed the back of the ticket immediately and handed it to the store clerk before realizing just how much they had won.
His wife, Penney, said she started to cry and jump up and down once she learned how much the ticket was worth.
"The other customers in the store were so excited for us. We were all fist-bumping," she said.
The Bailey's plan to share their prize money with their kids, pay some bills and plan a trip when the pandemic ends.
"I'm super excited," Penney said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Big Bay Point Road in Barrie.
