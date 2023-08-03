iHeartRadio

Barrie crash holds up traffic on Mapleview Drive


Barrie police investigating a crash between a dump truck-type vehicle and car on Mapleview Drive near Park Place Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Courtesy/Michael Chorney)

Mapleview Avenue near Park Place in Barrie may be backed up temporarily due to a crash Thursday.

The collision involved a dump truck-type vehicle and a car. Barrie fire says it happened just after 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported. Barrie police say the two vehicles are on their way to its collision reporting centre.  

