Barrie dart league celebrates major milestone after 2 tough years

Barrie's dart community is celebrating a major milestone as players across the city get back to in-game action.

The Barrie Pub Dart League turned 40 years old earlier this month despite recent challenges caused by COVID-19.

"The dart community is like a big dart family. It's been two years since we've been able to play, so it's really exciting to be back to see our friends and our family and throw darts again," said Sue Courts, Barrie Pub Dart League president.

Some of the league's members joined more than 30 years ago.

"We've had some members for a long time, and when you don't get to see anybody for two years … it impacts your mental health," Courts said.

"So, being able to come back, see everybody, play the game and get ready for upcoming tournaments – it's amazing."

The league has about 120 members, which is down from before the pandemic when that number was 180 to 200.

"We lost some teams due to COVID. I'm hoping once things settle down and it's behind us, we'll get everybody back," Courts said.

Courts said darts is a game for all ages and skill levels. The Barrie Pub Dart League even has a youth league.

"Some people come to play for fun, have a few beers and see their friends. Some people come out to play competitively," Courts said.

The league plays at eight different venues in Barrie. Courts said a provincial tournament is coming up in St. Catharines in April.

For more information regarding the club or to join, visit the Barrie Pub Dart League website.