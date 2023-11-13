Barrie & District's Christmas Cheer wants a text from you

Barrie & District Christmas Cheer's Text To Donate Campaign Returns in 2023

While decking the halls, flip a text donation to Barrie Christmas Cheer.

Barrie & District Christmas Cheer has announced the return of their Text-to-Donate campaign.

Along with collecting physical donations of food and new, unwrapped toys from the public, the agency recognizes that the community is seeking new and innovative ways to help.

"Given the surge in food expenses, we find ourselves having to increase our fundraising goal to an unprecedented $400,000," shared Steph Quenneville, president of Christmas Cheer. "In these challenging times, every contribution makes a significant impact, and we want our community to know that the text lines are open."

Individuals can text the word, CHEER to the number 30333 from their mobile device to make a monetary donation of $5, $10, $20 or $25.

All proceeds collected during the campaign will be forwarded to Barrie & District Christmas Cheer, with the donation seamlessly billed to the donor's wireless account.

In the face of escalating inflation and the soaring costs of essential goods, Barrie & District Christmas Cheer is determined to communicate its commitment to discovering innovative fundraising avenues amid the challenges of 2023.

For more information on how to donate or to find out how to host a fundraising event, visit Barrie & District Christmas Cheer.