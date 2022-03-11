Barrie doctor will not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with wife's death

An emergency room doctor who worked in Barrie, Ont. learned he would not be tried for criminal negligence in connection with the death of his wife, Charlotte Coughler, more than two years ago.

Dr. Coryn Hayman's wife's lifeless body was found inside their south Barrie home on Jan. 30, 2020.

Less than two weeks later, Hayman was arrested and charged with criminal negligence causing death and failure to provide the necessaries of life.

On Friday, Justice Jon-Jo Douglas said there was insufficient evidence to put Hayman on trial for criminal negligence, a charge that could have come with a life sentence.

The other charge still before the court is failure to provide the necessaries of life, which could carry a maximum sentence of five years behind bars.

The judgment and any preliminary hearing evidence in court are protected under a publication ban.

Hayman and 33-year-old Coughler married in 2019. She was a nurse at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill.

Ontario's College of Physicians and Surgeons confirmed to CTV News that Dr. Hayman agreed to stop practicing in December 2020.

His lawyer declined to comment on Friday's judgment, noting it wouldn't be appropriate to do so at this time with the matter still before the court, as did Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre officials.

Hayman is scheduled to be back in superior court for pre-trial proceedings in late April.