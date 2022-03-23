Barrie driver arrested for his behaviour in a drive-thru
Police arrested a young driver in Barrie following his behaviour in a drive-thru on Tuesday night.
Barrie police say the driver caught the attention of an officer by revving the car engine and then making "an abrupt U-turn" at the intersection of Fairview Road and Little Avenue.
The officer followed the vehicle to a nearby fast-food restaurant drive-thru.
"The driver of the car loudly provided his order, but his slurred speech, his unsteady and fumbling demeanour and an odour of alcohol quickly resulted in his arrest for impaired driving," police stated in a release on Wednesday.
The officer took the 18-year-old Barrie man up the road to the police headquarters for further investigation.
Police say the accused "failed to provide a suitable breath sample as was required," resulting in a failure to comply with demand charge.
He was released from police custody with a court date scheduled next month.
-
IKEA ready to return to Windsor, Ont. Thursday morningIKEA Canada will open its new design studio inside Devonshire Mall on Thursday.
-
Cumberland bakery raising money to support UkraineA local bakery in Ottawa's east end is helping to support Ukraine and its citizens, by donating proceeds from the sale of its unique, handmade pastries, with Ukrainian-inspired flavours.
-
Raptors coach Nick Nurse says a post-season series would be terrific for growth of his young teamThe Toronto Raptors' post-season hopes have come down to 10 final regular-season games.
-
Langdon's 'The Track' ready to welcome golfers backAs soon as golfers found out The Track was opening up in Langdon this weekend, the phone started ringing off the hook.
-
'That's the Ukrainian way': Edmontonians help Ukraine with monetary, material donationsEdmontonians continue to show support for Ukraine by sending aid and raising money to help those directly affected by the Russian invasion.
-
Prince Albert will no longer host the 2022 Esso CupThe Prince Albert Northern Bears will no longer host the 2022 Esso Cup in their home city — but will instead be designated as the host team at a neutral location.
-
Q & A: WRDSB Director of Education reflects on the end of masking requirements in schoolsjeewan chanicka talks about masks in the classroom and a name change at a local school
-
North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority warns of the dangers of melting iceThe North Bay Mattawa Conservation Authority recently removed ice from Parks Creek to prevent flooding of 350 homes in North Bay.
-
Despite late homers, Blue Jays come up short against Phillies in spring training gameOrelvis Martinez and Trevor Schwecke hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth inning but the Toronto Blue Jays still lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Wednesday in Grapefruit League action.