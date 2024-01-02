Barrie driver arrested on New Year's Eve amid grim impaired driving stats for 2023

Barrie police held various R.I.D.E. checkpoints on New Year's Eve across the city, stopping 1,253 vehicles and administering 39 roadside alcohol screening devices.

The service said officers arrested a 50-year-old man accused of driving intoxicated and issued one three-day licence suspension.

Meanwhile, Ontario police are reporting sobering stats from 2023, including more than 400 people died in crashes in 2023, with 50 as a result of an alcohol or drug impairment.

"During the Festive R.I.D.E. campaign, which wrapped up yesterday, from November 16 until January 1, on average, the OPP charged nearly 20 drivers every single day with impaired driving," stated OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt in a video posted online. "We do this because people are dying as a result of preventable causes."

Provincial police say over 11,000 impaired driving charges were laid in 2023