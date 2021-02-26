A Barrie man accused of being under the influence of drugs while driving faces charges after police got a call about an erratic driver in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say officers stopped the accused in the area of Innisfil Beach Road near 10 Sideroad.

They say a search of the vehicle turned up a quantity of suspected fentanyl.

Police charged the 32-year-old man with impaired driving, possession of drugs and failing to surrender his license.

His license has been suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven.

The Barrie man was released with a future court date.

South Simcoe Police say an impaired driving offence happened every three hours in Canada.