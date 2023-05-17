Barrie driver faces multiple charges after police find him napping behind the wheel
Police say a man found asleep behind the wheel in a Barrie parking lot with the vehicle running faces several charges.
According to police, officers were called to a restaurant parking lot on Barrie View Drive around 6 a.m. Tuesday for a suspected impaired driver.
Police say officers found the vehicle with the driver's door open, the keys in the ignition and the engine running, and had to wake the man who was placed under arrest.
Police say they determined the accused was prohibited from driving, had a licence plate not authorized for the vehicle he was found in, and was in possession of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine.
They say he was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in Barrie.
The 39-year-old man was later released from custody with a court date scheduled for next month.
