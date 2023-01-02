Barrie driver flees from police, crashes into pole, injures 4: SIU investigates

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is looking for witnesses after a driver in Barrie fled from police before crashing into a pole, seriously injuring four people.

SIU says it happened in south Barrie at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers spotted a silver car speeding on Yonge Street at Mapleview Drive East which then fled northbound on Yonge, crashing into a pole north of Big Bay Point Road.

All four people in the car were taken to the hospital by paramedics.

SIU is asking anyone with information, including photos or videos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

Three forensic investigators are handling the case, with one subject official and two witness officials.