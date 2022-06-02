iHeartRadio

Barrie drivers encouraged to fuel up Thursday before a spike in gas prices

Driver filling up their gas tank in London, Ont. on Thursday, May 19, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Drivers across Barrie should take advantage of the gas prices ahead of the price jump Friday.

According to Gas Wizard Dan McTeague, prices are expected to rise 5 cents a litre Friday.

McTeague tweeted the price hike is for most of southern Ontario.

⛽️ Price ��: After rising 1 cent Thursday, #GasPrices set to RISE 5 cents a litre Friday for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #HamOnt #LdnOnt #Windsor #Kitchener #Barrie #Guelph #Kingston and most of S. #Ont and #Qc
To 208.9 for GTA & 214.9 for #Montreal https://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw

— Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) June 2, 2022

The website GasBuddy shows prices sitting between $1.96 and $2.06 a litre in the Barrie area Thursday.

