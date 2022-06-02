Barrie drivers encouraged to fuel up Thursday before a spike in gas prices

Drivers across Barrie should take advantage of the gas prices ahead of the price jump Friday.

According to Gas Wizard Dan McTeague, prices are expected to rise 5 cents a litre Friday.

McTeague tweeted the price hike is for most of southern Ontario.

⛽️ Price ��: After rising 1 cent Thursday, #GasPrices set to RISE 5 cents a litre Friday for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #HamOnt #LdnOnt #Windsor #Kitchener #Barrie #Guelph #Kingston and most of S. #Ont and #Qc

To 208.9 for GTA & 214.9 for #Montreal https://t.co/O1gQlGIrWw

The website GasBuddy shows prices sitting between $1.96 and $2.06 a litre in the Barrie area Thursday.