Barrie experiences significant decline in rental prices in October: report

The City of Barrie ranked as the fifth most expensive rental market in the country in October, dropping from third place in September.

According to zumper.com, Barrie experienced the most significant decline among Canadian cities, dropping 4.7 per cent in October.

It reports the cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Barrie fell to an average of $1,620, compared to $1,720 in September.

A two-bedroom apartment also dropped to an average of $1,800, compared to $1,830 the month before.

Still, the price of renting a one-bedroom in the city is up 12.5 per cent since last year.

Vancouver holds the top spot, with a one-bedroom apartment rental averaging $2,100.

Toronto ranked second, with one-bedrooms averaging $1,800.

British Columbia's Victoria and Kelowna took third and fourth with rents averaging $1,680 and $1,670.

The cheapest place in Canada to rent a one-bedroom apartment remains in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where renters pay around $1,450.

Zumper.com notes 11 cities charted an upward trend, while nine declined.