Barrie Fair returns with new features after pandemic pause

Rides, cotton candy, animals, home crafts and more, it's all back at the Essa Agriplex for the first Barrie Fair in three years.

"All the staff and volunteers are excited, and the exhibitors are excited to get back to a new normal, as they call it," says President of Essa & District Agriculture Society Judi Elliott.

The gates opened at noon Thursday, and an afternoon rain shower didn't stop eager visitors.

The day started with the fair's annual dairy competition, with farmers from around Ontario showcasing their cattle.

"We have numbers up with 130 entries. So it's nice to have everyone back collaborating, seeing all the animals out, the competition, everyone mingling again, it's awesome," says Dairy Competition Participant Ashley Harvey.

The home craft competition is also back on display, with various entries ranging from vegetables to crafts.

Along with the popular rides, the kid's zone and education centre give families a chance to learn about farm life.

"What we're trying to do is give them a hands-on approach to seeing where just about everything they eat comes from," says Barrie Fair Education Centre Manager Lisa Peterson.

This year two new components have been added to the fair.

"All weekend, we have a concert series, and our artisan village will be open on Friday," adds Elliott.

The Barrie Fair will run until Sunday night, rain or shine. Elliott says they expect it to be one of the biggest weekends yet.