Barrie Fair's demolition derby a smash hit

A rainy Saturday didn't deter those seeking demolition derby action.

Hundreds of fans and first-timers packed the stands to watch muddy cars smash into each other at the Essa District Agriplex in Thornton.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, organizers say they were thankful for the number of people who attended the event.

"We are thrilled to have the amount of drivers this year. We had about 100 registered, 80 here, so it's great for a mid-October demolition derby day," says Judi Elliot, president of the Essa District Agriplex.

Participation was so high this year that organizers said they might not be able to fit in all the drivers before the end of the night.

"People love the demolition derby. It's crash, smell and noise," Elliot says.

Typically, the derby would be a part of the Barrie Fall Fair in August, but organizers were unsure if they could hold the derby this year due to pandemic restrictions. An increased interest led the Agriplex to hold the event in Thornton.

It's estimated that 500 spectators attended the event.

Elliot says the event brings the community together.

"It's given the community an opportunity to come together and have some fun," she says.