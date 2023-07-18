Barrie families receive keys to new homes in Habitat for Humanity Huronia build

It was an exciting day for five families in Barrie who received the keys to their new homes as part of Habitat for Humanity Huronia's latest build.

"So many big emotions, oh my goodness. This day has been a long time coming, and it's exactly what I had hoped it would be. The house is amazing," said new homeowner Estelle Mounsey.

Mounsey, her husband Chris, and their two kids got to view their new house for the first time Tuesday.

"It's something that we've been waiting for for a number of years. And just to see it all come together, it's hard to even really put into words," said Chris Mounsey.The highly-anticipated project has been in the works since 2020. Supply chain issues and labour shortages during the pandemic caused significant delays.

"We've given the opportunity for these families to have some financial stability in their lives. Allowing for these families to be able to put their kids in soccer or ballet or maybe even have that odd family vacation," said Robert Cikoja, Habitat for Humanity Huronia CEO.

The project cost $1.7 million.

"A good 30 per cent of that came from donations and what we call gift-in-kind labour - where contractors would come and not charge us for anything or give us discounted pricing," added Cikoja.

Habitat for Humanity Huronia has helped 50 families achieve their dream of homeownership since 1995.

"The fact that the homes are affordable, to begin with, and that it's an interest-free mortgage so that the actual full ownership becomes attainable. Especially in Barrie and everything that's happening with our housing market," said new homeowner Christine Rowell.

Habitat for Humanity is shifting focus to getting a site plan approved for a plot of land in Innisfil donated by the town for its next build.