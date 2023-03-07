Barrie family escape home after 'heavily involved' garage fire

A garage fire forced six people to flee a home in Barrie's south end on Tuesday morning.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Fire Chief Ed Davis said crews arrived at the home on Country Lane around 9:30 a.m. to find the garage "heavily involved."

The homeowner had family visiting, and everyone self-evacuated as smoke began to fill the house.

There were no injuries reported.

Davis said the family would be temporarily displaced due to the smoke damage.

"Gas and hydro are disconnected for safety precautions," the deputy fire chief noted.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

There is no estimate on the damage at this time.