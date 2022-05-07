Barrie Farmers' Market kicks off its outdoor season
The sun was shining as the Barrie Farmers' Market kicked off its 176th summer season on Saturday.
The Market was held outdoors, which organizers say is a return to a more normal level of operation after two years of pandemic-related restrictions.
"The excitement is we are going back to normal, or our version of normal which means we're outside," says Jaime Grant, manager of the Barrie Farmers' Market. "Outside is a very exciting thing for a lot of people to be out and about."
The Farmers' Market will showcase local vendors, live music and artisans from across Simcoe County.
Grant says the Farmers' Market is key in bringing the community together.
"I think it brings us a sense of community, something that when we live in pockets of communities, we don't really have when we're all spread out," Grant says. "We get to come together into one central place."
Jim Clay from Pivot Coffee Roastery in Orillia says it was his first year bringing his business to the Farmers' Market.
"The organizers are fantastic and very accommodating and I'm glad to be here!"
The Farmers' Market runs each Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Barrie City Hall.
