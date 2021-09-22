Barrie Film Festival kicks off 24th year with hybrid viewing
The Barrie Film Festival is back with something for the whole family, plus a combination of viewing styles.
"So this year, we're doing a hybrid festival of a combination of in-person and online," explained Claudine Benoit, Barrie Film Festival executive director.
Passes for the films are available online for $10 per film or $75 for all 12. "It's a great value because you can watch with the family," Benoit said.
The film festival showcases Canadian, International and local filmmakers.
On Thurs., Sept. 30, the Barrie Film Festival will host an in-person theatre screening with the film Beans at the Galaxy Cinemas on Commerce Park Drive.
The film will be followed by an outdoor evening of music, food and cocktails at Kenzington Burger Bar on Bryne Drive. Tickets are limited and cost $35 per person.
The festival kicks off at Sunset Drive-In for four days starting Thursday, "and then starting the 27th right through to October 3rd, we're going to be bringing films online," Benoit added.
