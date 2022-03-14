Barrie Film Festival reels fans in with lineup of docu-dramas
For nearly a quarter of a century, the Barrie Film Festival has entertained film fans and now the adventure returns with Reel Stories, a lineup of documentary dramas.
The film festival kicks off on March 24 at Galaxy Cinemas in Barrie and will feature nine documentary dramas inspired by true events.
The films tell stories about love, humour, struggle and life through the lens of some of the most talented filmmakers of this generation.
"The films are from all over the world," said Claudine Beniot, Barrie Film Festival. "They touch on human stories and kind of enlighten you on what's happening in the world. Some of the films are exciting, some entertaining, and some of them will definitely make you think."
Festival schedule:
Thurs, Mar 24
4:00 PM Julia
7:00 PM Peace by Chocolate
9:15 PM The Sanctity of Space
Fri, Mar 25
4:00 PM The Rescue
7:00 PM The Sanctity of Space
Sat, Mar 26
1:00 PM Writing With Fire
3:15 PM Peace by Chocolate
5:35 PM Wochiigii lo: End of the Peace
7:45 PM The Rescue
Sun Mar 27
1:00 PM Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
3:40 PM The Lost Leonardo
6:00 PM Flee
8:15 PM Julia
Tickets can be purchased online.
