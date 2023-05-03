Barrie fire crews battle blaze at local business

Crews battled a commercial property fire in Barrie Wednesday morning.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Service was called to the blaze at HK Kolmar Canada on Victoria Street sometime before 10 a.m.

The fire damaged some equipment inside the building, but the structure of the building wasn’t impacted.

Barrie fire estimates about $10,000 in damages.

All employees were evacuated before emergency services arrived.

There are no injuries to report, according to Barrie fire.