Barrie first responders rally together for Youth Haven

It was a fun-filled day Saturday as the Barrie Farmers' Market hosted Community Services Day.

As part of the Community Services Day, there was a friendly dunk tank competition.

People had the chance to dunk the deputy mayor, the police chief and the fire chief, all in support of Youth Haven.

"It was a ton of fun; the water is actually pretty warm. It's great when our police, EMS and other members of the community come together and collaborate and work together to have a little bit of fun and raise some money for such a great organization," said Cory Mainprize, Barrie Fire Chief.

"A service we sadly use daily, but it is an amazing organization with amazing people, and it is incredibly important that we support organizations like Youth Haven but in particular, Youth Haven," Richard Johnston, Barrie Police Chief.

All proceeds raised go towards programs, food and services that Youth Haven offers.

"We see over 200 kids that are experiencing homelessness and stay with us at Youth Haven. We've supported over 600 throughout the county of Simcoe. So, any donations that we receive are vital to the work," said Lucy Gowers, executive director at Youth Haven.

Gowers said in addition to dozens of canned foods being donated, more than $400 was raised during Saturday's event.

Roughly 7,000 people came out throughout the day to explore what the Barrie Farmers' Market has to offer.

A total of 84 vendors were on site selling a wide variety of goods.

"That is a huge mix between farmers that are farming everything from produce and vegetables, all the things that are in season, to beef farms, honey farms, maple syrup farms, and the other second, of course, is all those food vendors, and everyone loves the butter tarts. So, we have quite a collection of people that are out today," said Jamie Grant, market manager with the Barrie Farmers' Market

The Farmers' Market runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, and this year it's celebrating its 177th year.