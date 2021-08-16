Barrie 'Flags of Hope' campaign seeks to raise awareness and honour lives lost to overdose

A Barrie mother has created a "Flags of Hope" campaign to shine a spotlight on the ongoing drug crisis while honouring the lives lost.

"We're making flags of hope in memory of those that we have lost due to toxic drugs, as well as to bring hope to those that are still struggling with substance use issues," says Christine Nayler, founder of the campaign.

On August 31, known as "International Overdose Awareness Day," the flags will be carried to Barrie City Hall.

The ceremony will include a "Walk of Hope," starting at the Salvation Army Parking Lot in Barrie, followed by lowering the flags.

Friends and family who lost loved ones to substance abuse will have the opportunity to honour lives lost to addiction.

Nayler lost her son, Ryan, to an overdose after struggling for years to get support.

She says that the mission of this initiative is to bring awareness of the challenges of those who are struggling with substance abuse, homelessness and mental health issues.

"Those three issues are interconnected, and it's really hard to address one without addressing all three," Nayler says.

She hopes similar campaigns will bring awareness and lead to better support systems for those who are struggling.

"We haven't seen changes in the drug laws that would actually help to address some of the issues related to the toxic drug supplies like safe supply, decriminalization," Nayler says.

If you would like to be a part of "Flags of Hope," visit their community page for more information.