The owners of Forgather Floral Co, a floral design shop in Barrie, hope to continue to brighten the day of deserving individuals with a contest they held during the pandemic, but they need help to continue the much-needed pick-me-up.

The Dunlop Street East flower shop held a giveaway contest asking for nominations of someone they could surprise with a bouquet. The recipient was chosen every other Friday, but they had to stop holding the contest regularly because of cost.

Owners Tara Chapman and Kenzie Churchward want to provide flowers biweekly but need donations to keep it going.

For more information on how to help Forgather Floral Co, head to their website or social media page.