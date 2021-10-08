Barrie food event satisfies cravings while supporting local businesses

If you're hungry to try something new while supporting local, a tasting tour in Barrie might satisfy your craving.

Cooked up by the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA), the October Tasting Trail will take place every day this month.

Now in its seventh year, the event celebrates local coffee shops, cafes, pubs, eateries and patios in downtown Barrie.

Food lovers can enjoy indoor to outdoor dining or takeout from one of the many participating restaurants.

Those interested can download the Neighbur Vue app and enter a code after each purchase. Those who have visited ten or more locations will be entered for a draw to win $250 in e-Gift cards to use at downtown businesses.

For more information, visit the BIA's website.