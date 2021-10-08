Barrie food event satisfies cravings while supporting local businesses
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
If you're hungry to try something new while supporting local, a tasting tour in Barrie might satisfy your craving.
Cooked up by the Downtown Barrie Business Association (BIA), the October Tasting Trail will take place every day this month.
Now in its seventh year, the event celebrates local coffee shops, cafes, pubs, eateries and patios in downtown Barrie.
Food lovers can enjoy indoor to outdoor dining or takeout from one of the many participating restaurants.
Those interested can download the Neighbur Vue app and enter a code after each purchase. Those who have visited ten or more locations will be entered for a draw to win $250 in e-Gift cards to use at downtown businesses.
For more information, visit the BIA's website.
-
U.S. will accept WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines for international visitorsThe United States will accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said late on Friday.
-
-
B.C. court reinstates Fairy Creek injunction while forestry company appeal is pendingBritish Columbia's highest court has reinstated the injunction against protesters camped out in Vancouver Island's Fairy Creek watershed, at least for a little while.
-
'There's quite a bit of scope to do this in a time of pandemic' legal expert says of vaccine mandatesLegal and constitutional expert Wayne McKay, a professor emeritus at Dalhousie University's Schulich School of Law, says in most cases, mandating vaccines can be done and expects it would withstand any legal challenge.
-
Winnipeg fitness centre shut down for breaking health ordersA Winnipeg fitness centre was shut down by the province for allegedly failing to comply with public health orders.
-
Northern hospitals 'overwhelmed' as B.C. doctors warn public to be safeDoctors in northern British Columbia are warning residents to be extra cautious to avoid injury, as hospitals in the area – which has the lowest vaccination rates in the province – are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
-
Principal apologizes after Hamilton, Ont. school makes dress code announcement amid sexual assault investigationThe principal of a Hamilton, Ont. high school has apologized after making an announcement about the female dress code just days after police began investigating sexual assaults related to the school.
-
Court declines to set out sentencing framework for mitigation of anti-Black racismAnti-Black racism must be confronted, mitigated and erased, Ontario's top court said in a decision released Friday, but it declined to set out a framework for taking the systemic issue into account in sentencing Black offenders.
-
Almost half of participants in B.C. COVID-19 self-isolation study broke the rulesA B.C. study looking into self-isolation through the COVID-19 pandemic has found almost half the participants broke the rules.