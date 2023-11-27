Barrie football team brings home first OFSAA win in decades
A Barrie high school team has come out on top at the end of an undefeated season.
On Monday evening, the Bear Creek Kodiaks won the Simcoe Bowl. The team was on the road taking on the Chaminade College School Football Gryphons of Toronto, coming out on top 25-0.
The Kodiaks' star quarterback, Justin Cunningham, put Bear Creek ahead early with his first of two touchdowns.
KODIAKS WIN!
2023 @OFSAAFootball Simcoe Bowl Champs!!
From not having a home field for practice/games to the 1st OFSAA win in 20 years (2nd in school history). Great dedication and perseverance by players and coaches. Congrats guys. pic.twitter.com/O2uUEqjn4w
Monday's win is the Kodiaks' second-ever Ontario Football Championship, and the first OFSAA win for the school in two decades.
The team was even forced to play the entire season off of home turf since their field has been under construction all year.
With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides.
