Barrie G2 driver accused of speeding 134 km/h through a residential area

A novice driver from Barrie is accused of travelling double the speed limit in Midhurst.

Police said the G2 driver was caught speeding on St. Vincent Street in Midhurst on Thursday.

Huronia West OPP spotted a pickup truck travelling 134 km/h in a residential area, where the posted speed limit is 60 km/h.

A 17-year-old man is accused of stunt driving. The motorist's vehicle was impounded for 30 days, and his licence was suspended for 14 days.