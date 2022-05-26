Barrie girl facing attempted murder charge makes first court appearance

A 16-year-old Barrie girl will appear in bail court Thursday, one day after police arrested her in connection with an alleged stabbing last month.

On Wednesday, police charged the girl, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Officers say they were called to the Imperial Towers on Johnson Street on April 30 for a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed.

He was airlifted in serious condition to a trauma centre. Police say he has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Four others, three 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, are also charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.

The girl's bail hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m.