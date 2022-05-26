Barrie girl facing attempted murder charge released on bail
A 16-year-old Barrie girl made her first court appearance Thursday, one day after police charged her with attempted murder in connection with an alleged stabbing last month.
She appeared emotional during the court proceedings, openly crying during the bail hearing.
The teen was released on $5,000 bail and placed on house arrest with specific conditions.
On Wednesday, police also charged the girl, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
Officers say they were called to the Imperial Towers on Johnson Street on April 30 for a 16-year-old boy who had been stabbed.
He was airlifted in serious condition to a trauma centre. Police say he has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.
Four others, three 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy, are also charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident.
