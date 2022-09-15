Barrie girl raises $1,000 for a French buddy bench

No matter what you call it, a buddy bench by any other name still stops kids from feeling lonely.

That's what fifth grader Hannah Hester of École élémentaire catholique Frère André discovered when she raised $1,000 to buy one for her school.

"The first Monday we were using it, a child was sitting on it," said principal Joël Dubé.

"It was a cause worth working for."

Dubé said Hannah's family is conscious of their children treating other children well.

"It is impressive that she takes on this project – she sees something in the movies – and takes action. She does have a lot of support at home," he said.

Hannah's mother, Kealey, said once Hannah saw the sci-fi animated movie Ron's Gone Wrong about an awkward middle-school child, she got the idea.

"She kind of saw people on their own at school, saw people who didn't have people to play with and realized, 'they didn't get a chance to meet people during COVID-19'," Kealey said.

With help from Kealey's Facebook page and a GoFundMe account, Hannah raised $1,000 so the MonAvenir Catholic School Board could source the bench through Paris Site Furnishings and with Tiercel Technology were able to have the banc de l'amitie – or buddy bench – created.

Yet it's not the first time Hannah has fundraised for a good cause.

Kealey said last year Hannah gathered 380 pounds of food to help feed all the animals belonging to families who used the Barrie Food Bank. The year before that, she helped run a garage sale and lemonade stand to raise $280 for SickKids Hospital.

"She's a fun kid to parent," she said.