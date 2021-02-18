York Region Public Health confirms a passenger who travelled on the Barrie Line GO Train on Tues., Feb. 9 and Wed., Feb. 10, tested positive for a COVID-19 variant of concern this week.

Public health says the individual wore a mask and was asymptomatic at the times of travel.

According to the health unit, the passenger took the train from Rutherford Station in Vaughan at 7:33 a.m. to Union Station in Toronto and returned home to Vaughan on the 5:05 p.m. train from Union Station both days.

The health unit says the passenger's symptoms developed on Thursday.

Metrolinx says this is the first variant case it has had to deal with and that it is working closely with the health unit.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins says the employees who were on the train and who cleaned it have been notified of the situation.

Aikins says ridership since the pandemic has been low, adding there could have been between 100 and 150 riders on the days the infected passenger took the train. Before the pandemic, the average day would see about 1,500 to 2,000 people on board.

Public health advises anyone who would have been on those particular trips to get tested. It says if symptoms develop, even mild symptoms, to self-isolate immediately until Feb. 24. Variants of concern have a higher transmission rate.

Aikins says GO Alerts would notify passengers of the situation.

Metrolinx employs 4,300 people and says less than 2 per cent have been infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. No staff have tested positive this week.

Metrolinx says trains had been cleaned and disinfected twice daily, and there have been no outbreaks related to trains, buses or stations.