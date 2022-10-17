Barrie GO train service replaced with buses for two weekends this fall

Train service on the Barrie GO line will be replaced with buses for two weekends this fall while work continues along the Barrie line.

Buses will take over service on Fri., Oct. 28 to Sun., Oct. 30, and Fri., Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, and depart from stations all along the Barrie Line, except Downsview Park GO, which the TTC also serves.

Work on the Barrie GO line will expand rail service with more frequent trips, more stations, cleaner technology and more connections.

Metrolinx plans to transform GO Transit to bring two-way, all-day service to the Barrie Line, up to every 15 minutes, seven days a week.