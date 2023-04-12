Barrie GO trains resume after being suspended due to pedestrian fatality near East Gwillimbury

Commuters on the Barrie GO Line were urged to head to stations on the Richmond Hill or Stouffville lines to get downtown after a pedestrian was struck and killed north of the East Gwillimbury GO station Wednesday morning.

Metrolinx said the fatal incident, which happened around 5:20 a.m. in the area of Yonge Street and Holland Landing Road, resulted in “longer than normal commute times” as trains could not move through the area until the police investigation is complete.

Customers at the Allandale, Barrie South, Bradford, East Gwillimbury, and Newmarket GO stations were directed to the bus loop for service, Metrolinx said.

Shortly after 9 a.m., GO Transit said that the investigation is complete and that service has resumed.

