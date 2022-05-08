Barrie golf tournament raises funds for children with a rare speech disorder

A golf tournament in Barrie next week will raise money for children with a rare speech disorder.

Bear Creek Golf Course in Barrie will host a 'Golf Fore Apraxia' tournament next Thursday.

All of the proceeds from the tournament will go towards families in need of speech therapy and occupational therapy.

The event was created by Jennifer O'Brien, in honour of her son, T.J.

T.J. was diagnosed with Children Apraxia of Speech (CAS) in 2020 and was later diagnosed with Autism and a Global Developmental Delay.

"It's basically the brain having an issue telling the muscles within the mouth to make a movement, to make a sound, to make a word," O'Brien explains. "They basically get stuck. It's like a puzzle that they can't solve, so trying to make a sound is really hard for them."

T.J. receives help from IBI Behavioural Services, a full-service Autism treatment facility in Barrie. IBI Behavioural Services will be donating four $5,000 scholarships to children in need of services within Simcoe County.

Amanda Baysarowich, founder of IBI Behavioural Services, says that the scholarship will provide much-needed assistance for those who need it.

"This is huge for families that really may need the assistance and haven't been able to afford it," Baysarowich says.

So far, 50 people have signed up for the tournament. There will also be a silent auction, a 50/50 draw and prizes.

More information about the tournament can be found here.