Barrie grandfather $100,000 richer after lottery win
A shift in his regular lottery routine proved to be a good decision for one Barrie man who brought home his biggest winnings ever.
Mario Gurango is up $100,000 after taking home the top prize with Instant Wild Card. The 74-year-old grandfather typically plays Instant Crossword but had a whim to try another game.
"When I played my ticket, I realized I won on the first line and was shocked," Gurango said while collecting his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
Overwhelmed, he asked a friend to double-check the ticket, verifying it with the OLG app.
Paying off some bills and travelling is at the top of his personal wish list, with plans to share with his children as well.
The lucky winner purchased the ticket at Anne Street Variety.
-
Experts caution numbers of fully-vaccinated in hospital present 'skewed' version of realityExperts say to understand what the numbers actually mean about your risk of a breakthrough case that lands you in hospital, you have to look at rates within the population, rather than the raw data.
-
Seven-year-old child dies after being trapped under large log near Southampton, N.S.A seven-year-old child has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by wardMonday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
Advocates call for regulations to end food waste in CanadaAs national waste reduction week kicks off, Second Harvest is calling for a bigger commitment to help end food waste.
-
Alberta's Tanner 'The Bulldozer' Boser to fight on December UFC cardAlberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face Russian Sergei Pavlovich on a televised UFC Fight card on Dec. 4.
-
Convicted sex offender considered high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: PoliceWinnipeg police say a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to re-offend against women and girls is being released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly 50 schools on outbreak status in AlbertaDozens of schools are reporting COVID outbreaks in Alberta while nearly 700 provincial schools are on a COVID-19 alert.
-
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flightA new drone delivery project is officially underway in a remote Northern B.C. First Nation.
-
Dexter says loan to Halifax Shipyard was ‘most lucrative investment’ N.S. has ever madeIn an interview with CTV Atlantic on Monday evening, Dexter says $260-million forgivable loan made to the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard was a good investment.