Barrie group erect makeshift warming centre for homeless community

Overnight temperatures are dropping to bitterly cold lows, leaving those without a place to sleep with few options to stay safe, prompting a group in Barrie to take matters into their own hands.

Andy Stokes, known as Pastor Andy among Barrie's homeless community, said they had to do something with no warming centre available in the city.

"It's not only ridiculous, it's inhumane, and it is unacceptable," Stokes said.

The makeshift warming centre on Dunlop Street in the city's downtown has tarps and a propane tank heating the inside of a gazebo, which Stokes said is never left unattended.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said the city is aware of the temporary set-up and keeps a close eye on it.

While Lehman said the city is willing to allow it, he mentioned that if there were any safety concerns, the city "may need to take action down there."

But Stokes hopes the space remains open for as long as needed. "We have been here a week, and nobody has bothered us, so please don't tear us down. But more importantly, tear us down because we've opened up an appropriate place."

The makeshift warming centre allows four people in at one time and offers blankets.

The mayor noted other options for people needing to escape the cold, but most are only available during the day.

The Barrie Public Library is open but only during daytime hours and is permitted only 50 per cent capacity under the province's latest restrictions.

The Busby Centre also allows people a place to warm up, but only from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The centre hopes to reopen its overnight shelter soon. For now, the Busby Centre is housing more than 100 individuals through its hotel shelter program.

COVID-19 restrictions, outbreaks and staffing shortages mean there aren't many overnight spots available at city shelters.

The city has been struggling for some time to find a suitable location for a new warming centre for the more than 120 people who live on the streets each night.